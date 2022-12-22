Lead Partner of Robert Smith Law Group, Lawyer Bobby Banson has launched his first book on Civil Litigation in Ghana.

This is seen as a great step in making the teaching, learning and understanding of the rules of court, an enjoyable venture.

The book titled “Civil Litigation in the High Court of Ghana” is aimed at providing a useful guide for the understanding of the principles which underlie civil litigation in the high court in Ghana.

Bobby Banson who is also a Lecturer at the Ghana Law School said the book highlights the civil litigation procedures in the high court which is a sure foundation for appreciating the processes in the other courts.

“We chose the high court because we opined that an understanding of the procedures in the high court is a sure foundation for appreciating the procedures in the other courts. We did not intend to theorize the subject. We wanted to make it as straightforward and practical as possible. We used minimum words and case law to explain the concepts,” said Bobby Banson at the launch of the book held at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.

The book also touched on the law of evidence and arbitration; in ways that interplay with the rules of court.

Speaking at the book launch ceremony, the Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, acknowledged that Ghana’s legal education system has faced many challenges and has undergone a number of changes all with the aim of setting a high standard for the quality of legal education, as well as making legal education more accessible.

According to the Deputy Attorney General, Civil Procedure is a course that is notorious for being burdensome for many students and even practitioners. “The rigmarole and the intricacies of the rules are not for the fainthearted, and a case, as the practicing lawyers present here would attest, can easily be won through the appropriate knowledge and use of the civil procedure rules.”

“A case can equally be lost as a result of the lack of knowledge of the rules. Unfortunately, however, there do not exist many textbooks on the subjects by Ghanaian Authors. I believe that the author of this book has brought to the fore, in simple, easily digestible language his several years of experience in teaching and practising this subject,” added Diana Asonaba Dapaah.

Prof. Richard Frimpong Oppong (FGA), a Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences who chaired the book launch was excited about the growth of scholarly writings, especially books on Ghana law.

“There has been a remarkable growth in the number of books on Ghanaian law. I have been aware of three books published or launched by Ghanaian legal scholars. This book is a welcome addition to this phenomenal growth in jurisprudence in Ghana. The book is an excellent addition to the existing body of scholarship,” said Prof. Richard Frimpong Oppong.

Prof Oppong believes the book should become an essential part of the toolkit of any lawyer who wants to master and successfully traverse this terrain on the path to seeking justice for his or her client.

He encouraged the author to ensure the book becomes the first to be published in digital format.