Samsung, over the years, have been setting the pace in innovation in a fast-changing world where technology is ruling supreme.

There have been four generation of folding-screen devices; the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 is the latest, while the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 also looms large.

While the Galaxy Z Fold4 is about putting a tablet in your pocket, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is essentially a smartphone that folds in half like a makeup compact – impressive is it not?

Now to the Galaxy Z Flip4 which was released somewhere in August of 2022.

One of the features that actually struck me about that phone is the bigger and better battery health, aside its slender screen, which is aesthetically pleasing.

You can fold its slender, high refresh-rate, 6.7-inch screen in half, turning it into something like your favourite book which, I think, is pretty cool for both the young and old generation.

To make this sound even cooler, the phone goes for about GH₵ 12,000, which I think is pretty affordable, considering the hi-tech features of the phone but might be a tad too expensive for the average phone user in Ghana.

In short, it is value for money; if one gets themselves a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and a good investment if you are one who works remotely in the technology or journalism sector, or whatever working environment you find yourself.

The new Galaxy Z Flip4 inherits all the good things from its predecessor and addresses most of the Flip 3’s shortcomings.

One can say it is a massive upgrade on its predecessor, from battery health to functionality and even to the camera quality.

The Flip 4 was upgraded with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, aluminum sides, a more durable main screen and a minuscule increase in weight that adds up to the Flip 4 feeling solid and firm.

It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance, meaning it can be submerged up to 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) for 30 minutes. But as impressive as that is, the Flip 4 does not do well with dust and I believe in this part of the world – Ghana, we would rather appreciate a dust and water resistant phone than it being just water.

Its new matte finish is an upgrade on the glossy touch of the Flip 3 and does not show your fingerprint, which I think is awesome.

The Flip 4 brings out the child in you with how easy it is to flip.

Another cool use of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the Flex Mode.

Most apps aren’t optimized for Flex Mode but Samsung has a creative workaround in Settings called Labs that lets you force any app into Flex Mode. Usually that means the app moves to the top half and Samsung’s default Flex Mode interface is on the bottom. So technically it works, but it doesn’t really do much.

There are more apps optimized for Flex Mode like Instagram and Samsung’s own Gallery app which now lets you edit a photo in Flex Mode while keeping the picture on the top half of the screen.

Worth noting is the increased battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Although it will not last you the entire day with just a single charge, it definitely take you through about 12 hours in the day from a full charge.

For someone who usually works from the phone or heavy phone users, I suggest you get yourself a Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The screen clarity is awesome and for gaming purposes, you definitely will have an amazing experience anytime you pick your phone to challenge people online in the gaming realm.

All said, the base of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128/256/512GB internal storage, and a 3,700mAh internal battery. Three cameras are included with a 10-megapixel selfie camera found inside. Two 12-megapixel outer cameras make up the system which, in all, makes it a great phone for use.

For anyone looking for a high-quality mobile device with great camera quality, durability and flex, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is your best bet.