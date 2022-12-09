Parliament has approved the nomination of Justices Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Kwame Adibu for the Supreme Court.

The House unanimously adopted the consensual report from the appointments committee which was tasked with the vetting of the nominees.

While presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the two judges demonstrated dexterity in the knowledge of the law.

The President made the nominations in July to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

In its 27th report on the nomination of judges to the Supreme Court submitted to the House, the Appointments Committee said “the nominees demonstrated dexterity in the knowledge of the law and showed character and competence.”

“The Committee, therefore, recommends to the House by consensus, the approval of Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Aseidu as Justices to the Supreme Court of Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has questioned the lack of a cap on the number of Supreme Court judges.

He has, therefore, called on Parliament to work on finding solutions to the matter.