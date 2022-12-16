The year 2022 has been an eventful music year for Ghanaians. From chart-topping releases by

notable artists to groundbreaking entries by emerging acts, music fans have been treated to

some great albums and EPs, viral hits and anthems for just about any and every mood all year

round. The roller coaster banter on social media by rival fanbases, media controversies and

trending dance routines can’t be left out, adding to an enthralling outlook for 2022.

Now that the dust has settled, how about getting to know all the interesting music facts of

2022, such as fans’ favourite morning anthem, special late-night song, Valentine’s Day

favourite, most streamed songs of the year, most streamed artists and more? Where else could

one get all the comprehensive music consumption and engagement stats and facts besides the

yearly music recap on Africa’s most extensive music streaming and download platform,

Boomplay?

Boomplay Recap presents data and insights into music consumption and engagement on

Boomplay reviewed under a specific period. It profiles and segments music data by country,

artists and users and, by so doing, provides an actual reflection of music listenership and

engagement habits of local music industries in Africa. The authenticity and relevance of

Boomplay’s data and charts as the accurate picture of music consumption are based on

Boomplay’s user base, which is largely the lower and middle-class demographic, the largest

population segment on the continent. Thus, it is more inclusive and captures the on-the-ground

music taste and habits of music consumers. Streaming on Boomplay grew in 2022 by

248%,buoyed by its 88 million monthly active users and a record increase in Boomplay’s

catalogue to over 90 million songs.

For the year 2022, Boomplay Recap by country highlights categories including Top Male Artists,

Top Female Artists, Top Booming Artists, Most Streamed Songs and Albums, among others,

while Recap for Artists shares 2022 stats of individual artists, including the Total Streams, Hours

Streamed, Listeners, Most Streamed Song and Most Streamed Country. On the other hand,

users on Boomplay (Boombuddies) will have access to personalised results of their music

consumption and engagement on Boomplay. The users' recap highlights each Boombuddy's

2022 music journey by revealing details such as the number of songs they listened to, their top

genres, discoveries, top artists, songs they had on repeat and many more interesting personal

insights.

Highlighting some fascinating facts from the Boomplay Ghana Recap, Ghanaians’ favourite song

on the first day of 2022 is Kofi Kinataa’s song of gratitude, “Thy Grace, Pt. 2”, and on Valentine’s

Day 2022, Akwaboah’s “Obiaa” featuring Cina Soul was the most played. Interestingly, gospel

music features as Ghana’s early morning and late night favourite songs of 2022, with

MoGmusic’s “Local Praise” and Joe Mettle’s “Fa Me Sie”, respectively.

Lasmid’s “Friday Night” takes the nod for the most streamed Ghanaian song of 2022, followed

by Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller” and Kelvynboy’s “Down Flat”. The most streamed

albums of 2022 go to Black Sherif’s “The Villain I Never Was” at number one, followed by

Sarkodie’s “No Pressure” and Kwesi Arthur’s “Song of Jacob at number three. More music was

discovered and consumed in 2022 via playlists and the most welcomed signature playlists

include “Daily Trending”, “Ghana’s Best” and “Top Highlife Jams”.

For the enviable Most Streamed Artists of 2022, Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and Lasmid are the

Top Males, while the Top Female Artists are Wendy Shay, Gyakie and Diana Hamilton. The Top

Booming Stars of 2022 had a phenomenal year of growth, including Lasmid, Camidoh and D jay.

Boomplay has been at the forefront of Africa’s music streaming revolution. It has resolved to

use strategic partnership and development initiatives to empower Africa’s digital music

ecosystem to realise its potential. Recent partnerships with France’s Generations Radio and

telcos AirtelTigo and MTN in Ghana are moves towards the progress of the streaming culture

and legal music consumption while expanding the reach of artists globally and helping Ghana’s

music industry to be more viable and beneficial to all stakeholders.

#BoomplayRecapGH2022 playlists are now streaming on the Boomplay app in different genres

and categories, capturing all the artists and songs in the Recap and more for users to enjoy and

relive their favourite songs and moments of 2022. The playlists can be found in a special music

section in-app tagged Boomplay Recap 2022.

2022 Boomplay Recap Ghana List. Follow the conversation on social media via

#BoomplayRecapGH2022 #BoomplayRecap2022

Top Male Artists 2022

1. Black Sherif

2. Shatta Wale

3. Lasmid

Top Female Artists 2022

1. Wendy Shay

2. Gyakie

3. Diana Hamilton

Most Streamed Songs 2022

1. Friday Night – Lasmid

2. Kwaku the Traveller – Black Sherif

3. Down Flat – Kelvynboy

Top Booming Artists 2022

1. Lasmid

2. Camidoh

3. D Jay

Most Streamed Albums 2022

1. The Villain I Never Was – Black Sherif

2. No Pressure – Sarkodie

3. Son of Jacob – Kwesi Arthur

Chart Topping Songs 2022

1. Sip (Alcohol) – Joeboy

2. Friday Night – Lasmid

3. Kwaku the Traveller – Black Sherif

View the complete list here