Former president John Dramani Mahama has called on the newly elected national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to quickly unify in order to strategies to snatch power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

He said the party has gone through years of turmoil and the reorganization hasn’t been easy and has been a long way coming thus sacrifices must be made to protect the current serenity.

“Two years ago, we started this reorganization exercise, and it has been a slow but thorough exercise. There were many times in this journey when many people asked me why it is taking so long, and I said better for us to do this exercise thoroughly than to rush it and repeat the mistakes of the past. So it has been two long years, but in the end, we have come to the climax of the exercise.”

He further called for unity and a general consensus and acceptance of the decision of the delegates to elect the new crop of executives.

“The delegates have spoken and we have heard. Many people say fear delegates, but I believe the delegates have the best wisdom, and they have spoken and told us what they want, and it is our duty to work with the blueprint that they have given us.

“For those who have lost, let us understand that there is a lot of room under the umbrella for everyone.”

The 10th National Delegates Congress recorded some major shocks with former General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah toppling Samuel Ofosu Ampofo. Joseph Yammin also defeated the incumbent National Organizer, Joshua Akamba.