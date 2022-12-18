Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger has won the Zongo Caucus Coordinator position with 2,796 votes at the just-ended Congress held on December 17, 2022.

5 people contested in this race.

His closest contender, Abdul-Aziz Mohammed also followed with 1,819 votes.

Alhaji Babanlamie Abu Sadat secured 1748 while Yakubu Mahmud Mudi and Abass Zulkarnaian Kambari had 1,530 and 625 votes respectively.

The outgoing National Chairman, addressing delegates at the NDC’s 10th National delegates congress assured that the party will not break after the election as prophesied by their political opponents.

“I’m confident that our party will come out strong after today’s election and even stronger,” he stated.

Over 8000 delegates took part in the elections.

The newly elected executives were sworn into office on Sunday, December 18, 2022.