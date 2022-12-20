The Board of Directors of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has elected Mrs. Clara Kowlaga Beeri Kasser-Tee as the new Vice-Chair of the Board.

This took place at the Board’s 72nd meeting on December 14, 2022. Mrs. Kasser-Tee has been serving on the Board since January 2019.

CDD-Ghana has benefited from the valuable insights acquired from her diverse experiences as a private legal practitioner, an academic, a consultant, an advocate, and a regular panelist on various national current affairs programs on radio and television.

Since joining the Board, Mrs. Kasser-Tee has been an active member of the Board and Governance, Human Resource and Compensation sub-committee.

Additionally, she has been involved in several of the Center’s programs and day-to-day public events as a resource person or moderator.

Mrs. Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee is the Founder and Head of Chambers of Kasser Law Firm, and a Lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School.

As a private legal practitioner, she has advised, researched, and written legal briefs on corporate and commercial law, taxation, corporate finance, corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, etc. in Ghana for several multinational companies and international law firms.

Mrs. Kasser-Tee has contributed immensely to legal education, and the development of public institutions through several engagements with the media and the Ghana Revenue Authority on relevant national issues. Among other things, she developed a concept to improve tax collection inGhana, using existing facilities such as the courts.

This has been approved by the Ghana Judicial Service and the Ghana Revenue Authority. She has earned the respect and trust of the public including members of the judiciary, the Ghana Bar, and other public and private institutions.

She attended the Bolgatanga Girls Secondary School for her secondary education. She holds a BA (Philosophy and English), an LLB and LLM from the University of Ghana.

She also holds a BL from the Ghana School of Law, where she graduated top of her class, and was a recipient of the prestigious John Mensah Sarbah Prize given to the best overall (all round) graduating lawyer. She is a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

Mrs. Kasser-Tee has published articles on oil and gas law, environmental law and regulation in Ghana, and taxation. She is currently an editor for the Legon Journal of International Affairs and Diplomacy.

CDD-Ghana’s Governing Board is composed of Chairperson, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, an academic and media practitioner; Secretary Mr. James Sraha, a practising accountant and tax consultant; Prof. E.Gyimah-Boadi, Chairman of the Board of Afrobarometer Network, Co-founder and Former Executive Director of the Center; Dr. Baffour Agyeman-Duah, Co-Founder of the Center and currently Chief Executive Officer at the John A. Kufuor (JAK) Foundation; Mrs. Sadia Chinery-Hesse, an experienced lawyer and governance practitioner; Mr. Kweku A. Awotwi, an experienced international business executive; Mr. Felix Biga, Chief Operating Officer with the Afrobarometer Network; Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Center; Dr. Edem Selormey, Director of Research at the Center and Dr. Kojo P. Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Center.