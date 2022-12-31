Some churches in major towns in the country have mounted gigantic billboards and posters ahead of the December 31, 2022 watch night services.

In their quest to promote their churches and attract new members on the night, some churches spend huge sums of money to mount these billboards.

While some churches print artworks announcing the programmes scheduled for the 31st-night vigil, others resort to erecting huge, medium, and small billboards.

The churches, Pentecostal, Orthodox, Charismatic, and spiritual try as much as they can to place their billboards at vantage points in town.

Most of the churches over the years are filled to capacity during this night and Saturday’s church services across the country will not be an exception, as many will throng the various churches to cross over to 2023.

31st nights mostly witness people who have not been in church for a very long time visiting churches to worship with them no matter the denomination.

Church members use the opportunity to thank and praise God for keeping and protecting them throughout the outgoing year and also spend the few hours of the new year in the presence of God.

The churches coin some interesting themes for the 31st-night services. Some of the themes include: Crossing Over into my year of fruitfulness, jumping over, crossing over to 2023, about to cross over, escaping into 2023, and let’s transition into 2023, amongst others.

Most of the watch night services last from 8pm -1am.

There are similar gigantic billboards in other parts of the country as well.