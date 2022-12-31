The former Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed through his collaboration with the Turkish community in Ghana, Africa DOSTLUK DERNEGI has provided mechanized boreholes to communities in the Nanumba North municipality in the Northern Region to reduce the sufferings of women in those communities.

Communities include Gulnyasi and Kakuhi in the Nanumba North municipality.

The beneficiary women in the communities could not hide their joy, as they say, their sufferings will be reduced.

At Gulnyasi Community, there was only one borehole serving over 1,200 people both Konkombas and Nanumbas.

Some of the community members in an interaction with Citi News said they sometimes struggle and even have to fight just to fetch water.

They welcomed the opportunity and were full of praise for the donors.

“We are very happy for the project. We want to say a big thank you to the donor for coming to our aid. This will go a long way to reduce our struggles and sometimes even fighting.”

“We want to assure the donors that we are going to take good care of the facility because it is to our benefit. We thank them so much”.

The former Northern Regional Minister urged the community members to take very good care of the facilities by ensuring good maintenance.

“I will want to express my sincere thanks to the Turkish community for responding swiftly to my appeal. I want to also urge the beneficiary communities to ensure good maintenance of the project to enable it to last else if it gets spoilt, we are the same people to suffer”.

On his part, the representative of the Turkish community in Ghana, Jamal Abdul Nasir said the intention is going to ameliorate the sufferings of the women as over 1,200 are going to benefit.

“What we have done is to salvage the sufferings of the women. The borehole is going to serve over 1,200 people. Women usually go long distances in search of water, but now the sufferings are going to reduse and the women can have time to engage in other activities like farming”.

The boreholes are provided free of charge for the communities and the women are not to pay for the water.

The assemblyman for Kakuhi community said his community has formed a committee to be in charge of the borehole to ensure that the women do not fight at the site.