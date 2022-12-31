The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the country’s democracy cannot be sustained if majority of the citizens are jobless.

According to him, protests will be rife if the masses are struggling to find jobs to fend for themselves.

He added that it’s impossible for the government to sustain peace if there are no jobs for the youth, adding that no youth will embark on demonstrations if jobs are created for them.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah charged the Akufo-Addo government to create more jobs for the youth and stop spending money on buying riot gear for the police to foil demonstrations.

“If you are in a country and more of your people are jobless, you cannot sustain any democracy. You cannot continue to sustain peace in that country. And that is why I believe strongly that instead of spending more money on buying riot gear for the police to foil demonstrations, it is better to find jobs for the youth so that when they are engaged, they will not find the need to demonstrate,” the NDC chairman said.

He made these comments during a graduation ceremony in Anfoega in the Volta Region for eighty females.

The 80 female graduands were trained in fashion designing and beautician courses, with sponsorship from the North Dayi Member of Parliament, Joycelyn Tetteh.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah applauded the legislator for her initiative in empowering women with the needed skills, admonishing other MPs to emulate the initiative in their various constituencies.

On her part, the MP said the necessary logistics have been provided for females, adding, “we will monitor them for five months to know if they are doing well or not, then we will advise ourselves on the way forward”.