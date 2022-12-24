There was an explosion of ecstasy when Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson hit the stage to perform at the ‘Citiuation All-White Christmas Party” at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday.

Her enthralling performance kept attendees on their feet and left them in absolute awe.

Abiana justified why she won the Best Female Vocal Performer award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with her magnificent performance.

Abiana opened her performance with ‘Adun Lei’ amid cheers from the excited crowd.

The third edition of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ organised by Citi TV, took place at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Saturday, December 24.

Other artistes on the night included highlife singer Stonebwoy, renowned hiplife artiste Praye and popular singer Akwaboah.

Patrons of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ had the opportunity to also enjoy an awesome playlist of Citi FM’s DJ Mingle, the host of ‘Rhythms in the Citi.’

The Nkyinkyim Band and God’s Gift Brass Band are also present to entertain patrons with live music.

The Citiuation Outdoor Party is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, Logistics Movers and Veuve Du Vernay.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

The event is also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.