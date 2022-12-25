The wild performance by the hip-life group, Praye, was a sight to behold at Citi TV‘s 2022 edition of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ on Saturday.

The soothing hip-life music from the group brought the event grounds to a standstill on the night.

Praye performed back-to-back of their hit old tunes for the hundreds of partygoers that had converged at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to reminisce about the good old days.

But the Angelina hit song was the best out of the lot; it was also an epic moment that saw the crowd stand to join in the fanfare.

This is the third edition of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’.

Other artistes on the night included highlife singer Stonebwoy, Abina and popular singer Akwaboah.

Patrons of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ had the opportunity to also enjoy an awesome playlist of Citi FM’s DJ Mingle, the host of ‘Rhythms in the Citi.’

The Nkyinkyim Band and God’s Gift Brass Band were also present to entertain patrons with live music.

The Citiuation Outdoor Party is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, Logistics Movers and Veuve Du Vernay.

It is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

The event is also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.