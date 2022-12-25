Sensational Ghanaian songwriter, Akwaboah delivered a masterclass performance at the 3rd edition of the Citiuation Outdoor Party on Saturday at the La Palm Beach Hotel.

The award-winning male vocalist thrilled the audience with his live band performance as the atmosphere was charged with audiences singing along to some of his hit songs.

Over the years the likes of Ofori Amponsah and Obrafour have graced ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ with some stunning performances but Akwaboah’s performance went down as one of the best performances in the history of the three-year-old event.

Other artists on the night included highlife singer Abiana, renowned hiplife artiste Praye and award-winning Dancehall artist Stonebwoy.

Patrons of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ had the opportunity to also enjoy an awesome playlist of Citi FM’s DJ Mingle, the host of ‘Rhythms in the Citi.’

The Nkyinkyim Band and God’s Gift Brass Band were also present to entertain patrons with live music.

The Citiuation Outdoor Party is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, Logistics Movers and Veuve Du Vernay.