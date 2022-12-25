Celebrated Dancehall artiste delivered a thrilling performance at the Citiuation outdoor party at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday.

The award-winning artiste performed back-to-back hits songs to the delight of patrons who couldn’t get enough of him.

It was all cheers and joy from patrons when the ‘Gidigba’ hitmaker made his entry onto the stage, to deliver an electrifying performance from his array of songs.

The third edition of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ organised by Citi FM/TV, took place at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Saturday, December 24.



Other artists on the night included highlife singer Abiana, renowned hiplife artiste Praye and popular singer Akwaboah.

Patrons of ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ had the opportunity to also enjoy an awesome playlist of Citi FM’s DJ Mingle, the host of ‘Rhythms in the Citi.’

The Nkyinkyim Band and God’s Gift Brass Band were also present to entertain patrons with live music.

The Citiuation Outdoor Party is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, Logistics Movers and Veuve Du Vernay.