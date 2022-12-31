The Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana is calling for a clear government policy brief to achieve targets of limiting excessive rice importation into the country.

The Chamber believes Ghana has both natural and human resources to begin and sustain wider rice production in the sub-region.

These comments come on the back of an assurance made by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in an engagement with the leadership of the Jospong Group of Companies and investors from Thailand that the government is committed to reversing Ghana’s extreme importation of rice by the end of 2023.

Speaking to Citi News, Lead Agribusiness Consultant at the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, Kojo Ahiakpa said, “Ghana’s ability to be rice sufficient is clear in statistics, what we need is that strong policy to promote local participation and also consumption of locally produced rice. With respect to cutting down on importation, I think it is long overdue. Government’s 1D1F should have taken rice production to the next level. We have the manpower, land, and the market, what we need now is a deliberate government policy”.

He also urged stakeholders in the agriculture sector to rally financial support for local rice farmers in order to meet international competition by producing standard rice for the global market.

“One of the difficult parts of local production is the lack of capital to meet the standards. One of the reasons why some people don’t like patronising the local rice is the issue of stones, which are sometimes mixed with the grains because the rice is milled manually. If we get the right machinery, our rice production will be devoid of stones and other stuffs”.