Beautiful gowns, evening wears and dresses for all occasions were displayed by students of JACCD Design Institute Africa at the 27th graduation ceremony held last Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the school’s North Legon premises.

The graduation saw students of JACCD display their beautiful works on the runway telling their loved ones and family members who had come to support them what they are capable of designing.

Three students, Dennis Williams, Diallo Binta and Sheena Edem emerged overall best students out of the 120 graduates.

Speaking in an interview, Dennis Williams said he was happy to be part of the overall three students who took the fashion and design course.

“I have learnt a lot during my one-year stay here, and I know I am going to do great out there. JACCD is a place I will recommend to everyone who had the desire to become a fashion designer to come. The practice and the training here are just too much for anyone to fail. I have benefited a lot and I will soon be one of the great designers in Ghana” he said.

In an interview with Joyce Ababio, the CEO of JACCD she said 90 percent of the great designers in Ghana and beyond come from her school and she is very confident that this year’s group will also make her proud.

“You cannot come to JACCD and not do well after intensive training and practice. We teach the basics of everything and with the quality teachers, we have here we always get the results we need. Apart from fashion offer courses like interior decor, film, Make-up etc and that makes JACCD unique. The students have a fair idea of all the things we do here, and they decide which ones they want to major in” she said.