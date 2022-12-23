Management and staff of Citi TV and Citi FM will spend time with children on admission at the St. Joseph’s Orthopaedic Hospital in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region on Boxing Day.

This is part of the station’s annual corporate social responsibility dubbed ‘’Help A Christmas Child’’.

It is aimed at bringing hope and smile to kids who will spend the Christmas season on hospital beds.

A number of kids who have gone through successful procedures but are yet to be discharged due to unpaid medical bills.

Persons interested in donating to transform the lives of these children, as doctors work to correct their various orthopaedic disorders can do so through: MTN MoMo: 0550 900 006.

Cheques can also be written to THE CITI FM FOUNDATION.

For more information, kindly call 0550 900 006/ 0302 226 013.