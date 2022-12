The 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has successfully ended at the Accra Sports Stadium with the election of a new set of national leaders to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Saturday’s long event entered into the early morning of Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Held under the theme, ‘Rallying for Victory 2024’, the congress assembled 63 candidates who contested for 11 positions with about 8100 out of 9,500 delegates participating.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo failed in his re-election bid as National Chair of the party.

He lost to Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, the immediate past General Secretary of the NDC.

Aseidu Nketiah’s former position was taken over by one-time Propaganda Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey.

Sammy Gyamfi remains the party’s National Communication Officer as he was acclaimed after running unopposed.

The polls closed with the following results: