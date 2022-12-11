Former President, John Dramani Mahama, says he was one of the most vilified Presidents by worker unions in the country.

According to him, organised labour unions during his tenure consistently protested on the streets over their conditions of service amidst economic woes, and thus, were always bashing his government.

“I was one of the most harassed Presidents by Organised Labour. I am the only government in the Fourth Republic when all organised labour came together and went on strike and shut down the country,” he said.

The former president said this during a lecture at Academic City University College on December 9, 2022.

He recalled that labour unions, the clergy, social groups amongst others subjected his government to public ridicule over economic hardships Ghanaians faced.

Mr. Mahama said the series of demonstrations and strikes had a toll on him, and thus, had to develop tough skin to face the many vilifications he was going through.

The situation, he explained led to his ‘dead goat syndrome’ comment which was taken out of context by his political opponents.

“I have seen more demonstrations and strikes in my first two years. I don’t think it can get worse. That is what led to the dead goat syndrome. It is said that when you kill a goat, and you frighten it with a knife, it doesn’t fear the knife because it is dead already. I don’t know why I said that, but of course, our opponents took it out of context. They said I have said that I won’t listen to anybody,” he said.

Mr. Mahama while addressing a gathering of Ghanaian population in Botswana, on a three-day official state visit said, “I have a dead goat syndrome”.

Mr. Mahama assumed office as President from July 24, 2012, to January 7, 2017.

He previously served as Vice President from January 2009 to July 2012, following the death of his predecessor John Evans Atta Mills.