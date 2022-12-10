About 1,400 delegates of the National Democratic Congress will today, December 10, 2022, elect women and youth organisers for the party at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The National Congress to elect the rest of the national executives for the party will however be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022.

Youth Organiser position

The Youth Organiser race is between the incumbent, George Opare Addo and the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Brogya Genfi.

Deputy Youth Organiser

For the position of Deputy Youth Organiser, there are 10 contestants.

They are Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim and Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla.

The rest are Kabiru Ahmed, Eric Dadson, Pendilock Owusu Asare, Obed Opintan and Jude Sekley.

Women Organiser

The contest for the Women Organiser position is between the incumbent, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw and a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Ansei.

Deputy Women Organiser

The Deputy Women Organiser position has four aspirants.

They are Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Felicia Dzifa Tegah, Jessie Adams and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.

NDC warns aspirants against providing accommodation for delegates

Ahead of the election, the National Congress Planning Committee of the NDC warned aspirants against the provision of accommodation for delegates in the Youth and Women’s conferences of the Party.

Chairman of the Committee, Alex Segbefia in a statement said it is an unfortunate practice for aspirants contesting in the elections to accommodate delegates when the party had already taken all the necessary steps to ensure all delegates are taken care of during the period of the elections.

“The committee wishes to inform all candidates, delegates, and stakeholders in the impending elections, that detailed prior accommodation arrangements have already been made for all delegates attending the conference. As such, it is outlawed for any candidate to camp or accommodate any delegate outside of the approved and sanctioned accommodation facilities for delegates.”