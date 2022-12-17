Yaw Brogya Genfi, a National Youth Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the party’s election held on December 10, 2022, in Cape Coast, to elect its National Youth Organiser was flawed.

His comment follows a lawsuit he has slapped on the NDC, and his contender who was crowned the winner, George Opare Addo.

Others who suffered the lawsuit include the NDC Planning Committee Chairman, Alex Segbefia, the NDC Acting Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey and the Electoral Commission (EC).

The defeated National Youth Organiser is praying the High Court at Amasaman, to restrain the party and the EC from swearing in George Opare Addo as the National Youth Organiser, and for holding himself as such.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Genfi said he had no option than to seek a court injunction after he exhausted all the internal party channels to seek redress.

“Yes I’m very clear in my mind that the outcome of last Saturday’s election was borne out of a flawed electoral system,” the defeated National Youth Organiser told Nii Larte Lartey, sit-in host of Eyewitness News on Friday.

According to him, there was no channel to present his case and, thus, had to resort to the court where he believes justice will be served.

“There has not been any platform created to resolve this matter. I officially wrote to the General Secretary [Johnson Asiedu Nketiah], but there has not been any response. I believe you know that because of the [national] election, everybody is busy,” Brogya Genfi stated.

He accused the NDC leadership of conniving with Mr. Opare Addo to use his incumbency prowess to influence the delegates’ list, adding that the official list was not used in the voting process.

“The party is aware that the delegates’ list was changed in the middle of the game, and the official list was not used,” Brogya hinted.

Mr. Genfi bemoaned the 22 TEIN presidents who were prevented from voting, stressing that the delegates’ album was also filled with about 17 illegal persons.

“Before we went to Cape Coast, all our aspirants were given official final delegates’ list given by the party. When we got to Cape Coast, a few hours before the election, the incumbent National Youth Organiser [George Opare Addo] protested against the official list.

“And threatened to boycott the elections and proceed to go to court, and that delayed the elections until some party officers decided to play to his wings. And decided to do what he wanted. By desenfranchising twenty-two [22] TEIN presidents, and including the delegates list some 17 illegal persons, that is why I’m seeking redress” Brogya Genfi said on Eyewitness News.

He called on the party leadership to respect the court’s order, adding that he has not flouted the party’s rules by seeking legal redress.

“Once an order has been given by the court, I expect the party to respect it, because our party is a law-abiding party. I have not violated any rules and regulations of the party,” he said.