The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is on the verge of opening new offices across Ghana to make the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) accessible to people regardless of their geographical locations.

It is against this backdrop that two new NHIS district offices have been inaugurated in Kumbungu and Nanton districts in the Northern Region.

The projects were duly inaugurated by the NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye on December 5, 2022, in Kumbungu and Nanton respectively.

Some members of the NHIA Governing Board, Executive Management and staff witnessed the inaugural ceremonies.

Kumbungu

At Kumbungu, Alaafe Bonzali Naa, Dr. Okoe Boye said the NHIA offices were established because health is a right of every resident of Ghana.

He added that the NHIA was duty-bound to ensure that all people have equitable access to effective healthcare services at all levels.

Dr. Okoe Boye thanked the Minister for Tourism, Dr. Mohammed Awal for donating the building to the NHIA.

He urged the skeletal staff to put up their best and promised to augment the staff numerical strength.

The chiefs and residents of Kumbungu were elated since they would no longer travel to Tolon for enrolment onto the NHIS.

Nanton office

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nanton constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tuferu masterminded the construction of the NHIS office complex.

Alaafe Bonzali Naa, Dr. Okoe Boye commended the MP for his tireless efforts in ensuring that the NHIS office was set up.

He said the newly established offices would be fully furnished to serve the people.

Dr. Okoe Boye who is on a working visit to the Northern belt earlier inaugurated the Mion NHIS district office.