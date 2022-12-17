The incumbent National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing him of deceiving Ghanaians with the debt exchange programme which introduced haircuts on investments.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government promised not to introduce haircuts on investments, but disregarded its own assurances.

The President during the State of the Nation’s Address on October 30, 2022, assured bondholders that, there will be no haircuts on their investments.

However, some people have experienced haircuts as part of government’s efforts to sustain the country’s debt levels.

But speaking during the NDC’s 10th National Congress at the Accra Sports stadium in Accra, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo took a dig at the government for the haircuts.

The incumbent national chair blasted the government for leaving the economy in tatters, describing the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as the chief barber who has been slashing investments of Ghanaians.

“The electorate has lost confidence in the government. The little that was left of trust was blown away when President Akufo-Addo, looked into Ghanaians’ eyes during one of his Sunday fellow Ghanaians broadcasts on national Television and told us that, there will be no haircuts on our investments.

“Only for the chief barber, Ofori-Atta, to announce the following week with clippers, scissors, razors, and blades in his hands that there will be haircuts, and some will be cut from broken bottles,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said.

He accused the government of sending the economy into the allays, thereby putting untold hardships on Ghanaians.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo who is contesting to retain his seat said, the NDC is a party of choice for the electorate as the NPP has become unpopular.

“The Abossey Spare Parts dealers say catastrophe, traders say catastrophe, bankers say catastrophe, civil society organisations say catastrophe, Kayaye say catastrophe, okada, galamseyers, traditional leaders, labour unions, even the witches and villagers from Kyebi say catastrophe, NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia’s catastrophe scent is everywhere,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo slammed.

He further advised the party not to allow the outcome of the congress to divide them but work hard to win power over the NPP come 2024 elections.

“We shoot ourselves in the foot if we allow the better part of us to be destroyed over the outcome of this congress,” he advised.

The incumbent Chair, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is keenly contesting with the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashiety, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.