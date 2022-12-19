The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has complained about the non-payment of 81 percent of funds on goods and services for the Defence Ministry for the year 2022 by the Finance Ministry.

The Speaker bemoans that such delays in the disbursement of funds to the Ministry have the potential of undermining the security of the state.

In an address preceding the approval of GH¢3.7 billion for the Defence Ministry for the year 2023, Alban Bagbin urged the Finance Ministry to prioritize the security of the country.

He said he was unhappy “When I read that approximately 81 percent of the budget for goods and services has not been released to the Ministry of Defence. Look at the budget for 2023, it has been reduced for goods and services and CAPEX. So we will recruit them, employ many hands and let them sit in the house. I think there should be a second look.”