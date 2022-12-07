Vodafone Ghana received five prestigious awards at the 4th National Communications Awards, which was held this past weekend at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Vodafone Ghana Fixed Broadband team received the Access Innovation Award for Broadband Connectivity, while the Vodafone Ghana Foundation received the Social Contribution Award. Furthermore, the organisers named Vodafone Cash one of Africa’s Top 20 Technology and Telecom Products. Two of the telco’s executives were also honoured: Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, was named Transformational Technology Leader of the Year, and Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, HR Director of Vodafone Ghana, was named Telecom HR Personality of the Year.

In her remarks about the awards, Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resources Director at Vodafone Ghana, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the event’s organisers, Vodafone employees, and customers.

“These awards demonstrate Vodafone Ghana’s commitment to introducing innovative and creative ways to ensure that we adhere to best practices.” It validates our commitment to providing our customers with an unparalleled experience. “We will continue to invest in our network and people to provide quality services to our customers,” she said.

These new awards, along with Vodafone’s extensive list of past honours, solidify the technology company’s leadership in product innovation, creative and engaging advertising, and sustainable community campaigns that promote development.

The National Communications Awards are a prestigious, high-impact development communications program created and produced by RAD Communications Limited to promote effective communication as a means of national development. The awards are given to individuals and organisations that have demonstrated excellence while tackling new challenges in Ghana’s media, information, and communications sectors.