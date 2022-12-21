WomenWork Network as part of efforts to help women business owners has selected its first Accra cohort made up of women business owners for its coaching program to provide business knowledge, access to networks, and technical support.

This is aimed at achieving a higher success rate to launch and scale up newly launched products and services in 2023.

WomenWork Network has currently trained more than 2,500 women-owned businesses across East Africa.

In Africa, Women founders face different challenges while launching new products or services into the market. Some of these challenges span from lack of funds, limited access to resources, and lack of technical support amongst others.

In view of this, WomenWork engaged women founders in different industries to hear about the challenges they faced when launching new products or services.

Some of the responses gathered indicated that, women-owned businesses in Kenya and Ghana are looking for tangible ways they can apply new learning to improve their business.

WomenWork combined learnings from focus groups with women business owners and the input of business development services experts and designed a 3-month hyper-focused program called the Catapult Program which offers women business owners the support they need to launch a new product or service offering successfully.

Speaking at the launch, WomenWork’s Cofounder, Asha Mweru said, “The catapult program combines coaching, courses, and community where women business owners get access to coaches, a curriculum curated with insights from the African market and thoughtfully picked accountability partners to keep them accountable and motivated.”

She also noted that a unique value added to the catapult program is the contribution of industry insiders from Accra and Nairobi who will provide insights from lived experience and also be present on the Launch Day to provide real-time industry feedback as the participants conduct a soft launch of their new products and services.

_____

Founded in Kenya with pan-African ambition by Isis Nyong’o & Asha Mweru, WomenWork is focused on the advancement of African women through digital communities, skill enhancement, and access to opportunities to improve their chances of success.

