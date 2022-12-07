The National Lottery Authority will on Wednesday, December 7, receive the World Lottery Association President, Madam Rebecca Paul, and General Secretary Lynne Roiter for the first time in Ghana.

Rebecca Paul is the first woman to be elected for the coveted position of President for the World Lottery Association and has also been re-elected for a second two years term.

Mad. Rebecca has also been instrumental in leading many reforms and championing good causes across the various global Lottery Bodies.

Rebecca was re-elected World Lottery Authority Boss in Vancouver, in October this year, for another term.

Together with the experienced General Secretary, Mad. Lynne Roiter and other Top Executives of the World Lottery Body will also be participating in a Seminar on Responsible Gaming, to be organized by the African Lotteries Association and hosted by the National Lottery Authority of Ghana. The event will bring together about 15 African Countries, Director Generals, and several Experts in the Lottery industry across the Globe.

The Responsible Gaming Seminar is a major event on the African Lotteries Association (ALA) calendar and will be graced by the President of the World Lottery Body.

The African Lotteries President, Mr. Dramane Coulibaly from Ivory Coast, and Younnes El- Mechrafi General Secretary of ALA and also Vice President of the WLA will also be present.

The Entire Delegation will also join H. E the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State, CEOs, MPs Representatives of the Political Parties at the Grand Durbar of the NLA at 60.

The President is expected to grace the Grand Durbar of the NLA’s 60th Anniversary as Special Guest of Honour on Friday 9th December at 4 pm at the NLA Head Office in Accra.