As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, a heavy and light-duty automobile company has organized a road safety education for over 600 heavy-duty drivers operating in the Tema, Ashaiman, and Kpone enclave.

The Automobile Company believes that education will help reduce the carnage on the roads and preserve the lives of drivers and pedestrians.

Current statistics from the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) show that deaths from road crashes reduced by a little over 18% from a figure of 2,654 in the year 2021 to 2,171 between January and November this year.

Within the same period under review, road crashes reduced from 14,734 in 2021 to 13,675.

Speaking to the media, the Human Resource Manager, Daniel Nseboah Amoah who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive of the company, Yang Yang said the road safety education has become an annual activity by Zonda Tec Ghana Limited to prevent road crashes before, during and after the yuletide.

“As a leader in the heavy vehicle companies in Ghana, we have decided to make this a corporate social responsibility in efforts to create awareness to reduce road accidents and carnage. We also want to use the avenue to level up the professionalism of drivers on the road and ensure that both passengers and commuters are safe. The campaign will also afford them the opportunity to use the trucks they buy from Zonda Tec effectively will also We believe that since we started this campaign, it has contributed to reducing road crashes.

On his part, the secretary of the Tema Regional Police, Inspector Richard Timinkah said there has been a general decline in road crashes as a result of adherence efforts being made by some drivers.

He however urged the drivers to be more responsible by observing the road and traffic regulations, especially during the yuletide to protect lives.

The road safety campaign organized by the company which rallied officials from both the National Road Safety Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department has trained over 600 drivers this year.