The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has marked its 30th anniversary since its birth in 1992. Following this milestone achievement, the party is in a different political environment altogether from any other point in its history when it has to decide who would lead the party in the next presidential elections.

The next election in 2024 presents itself as a defining political agenda for the two main political parties in Ghana, the NPP and the NDC (National Democratic Congress), especially so for the NPP when the foremost contender is none other but the venerable Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

The NPP, coming from a formidable tradition of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo fraternity, has a decision to make on whether or not the Dombos who have ‘traditionally’ occupied the Vice Presidential position since 1992 would have the opportunity this time to bear the flag of the party into the elections in 2024.

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, coming from the Northern Region, thus a Dombo fraternity member has undoubtedly proven to be the most competent Vice President in the 4th Republic with his Economic and digital expertise which he has used successfully to change the Ghanaian political climate into one devoid of character assassinations to one that is data-driven and issues based.

His coming into the political scene has presented the NPP with much hope and competence to deliver on its mandate and this has found expression in many of the successes that the Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo’s government has chalked.

It is no doubt that the contest to elect a flagbearer for the NPP leading to the election of 2024 will be one of the most challenging and interesting contests. The Vice President, a Muslim from the Northern Region has proved beyond all reasonable doubts that he possesses the competence for the leadership of the party. The name Bawumia has become a household name in Ghana, and he has successfully become a selling brand for all socio-cultural groups in the country.

The NPP seem to have a lesser task in marketing such an astute accomplished contender within the race and with his rich experience in countering the opposition in the most critical times of our political era, he has a better and more likely chance of winning the 2024 Presidential elections. The NPP cannot afford to present a candidate less known to the Ghanaian youth especially one who does not have the competence as exhibited by Dr. Bawumia in the present Akufo-Addo administration.

The thirty years of the NPP have presented the most viable opportunity for the NPP members to understand the need for the party to clear itself from the notion of Akan dominance within the leadership of the party.

Dr. Bawumia’s election as a flagbearer for the 2024 elections in this instance would not be one of consideration for him not being an Akan, but one that proves that his competence in economic management and ability to tackle the opposition, especially the ‘expected’ flag-bearer of the opposition, John Dramani Mahama is highly appreciated. Dr. Bawumia deserves the reward of his loyalty to the NPP and to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

He has demonstrated over the years even in our time of opposition that he could be relied upon at all times. Never has he offered to leave the party even in our most critical moment either in opposition or in government. After thirty years of our history, the NPP has the only opportunity to recognize all those who mattered during the formation of the party in 1992. Many are those who fought and contributed in diverse ways towards the birth of the NPP but have since been left unrecognized.

In this regard, as part of efforts towards the Bawumia agenda, the Vice President should as a matter of policy, visit the regional executives of the party, all living members of the struggle during the 1992 era to provide them with hope that the party is ever grateful for their sacrifices. This would rekindle their hope and those of the upcoming NPP members that the party has them at heart and especially so Dr. Bawumia. This would also enhance his chances during the elections for the flag-bearer ship of the party and the general elections.

In conclusion, Dr Bawumia comes as a competent, trusted and reliable candidate leading into the contest for the flag-bearer ship of the NPP and as someone who has committed himself to the NPP breaking the eight (8), the NPP’s only sure bet to achieving such is none other than His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

It is, therefore, the duty of all members of the NPP across the country who wish to have the NPP break the 8 come on board to work towards the Bawumia Project and all delegates of the party should endeavour to elect Dr. Bawumia as the next flag-bearer of the NPP.