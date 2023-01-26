A temporary ban on all outdoor activities has been placed on the Aowin Traditional area following chieftaincy disturbances there.

The decision was arrived at after a Regional Security Council (REGSEC) meeting.

The ban is indefinite and covers celebrations of festivals, performance of outdoor rituals and enstoolment or destoolment of Chiefs.

“To forestall the escalation of the skirmishes arising out of the dispute, REGSEC has resolved to place a temporary ban on all outdoor celebrations”, a statement from the Council said.

The relevant security agencies especially the Divisional and the Regional Police Command are to collaborate with the Aowin Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to enforce the ban.

REGSEC hopes all parties and citizens cooperate.