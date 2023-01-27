The National Chairman and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is leading a delegation to the United Kingdom to attend a lecture to be addressed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The event is billed to take place at the Chatham House, United Kingdom, on Friday, 27th January 2023.

Other members of the delegation include the Director of International Affairs of the NDC, Comrade Alex Segbefia, Deputy National Women Organizer, Comrade Abigail Elorm Akwambea, and the Deputy Treasurer of the party, Comrade Vida Addae.

A statement issued by the party said, “The lecture, which will be under the theme: ‘Africa’s strategic priorities and global role’, will among other things discuss the prospects for economic recovery and growth on the African continent in light of recent debt crisis that has compelled African countries including Ghana to seek debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework”.

Mr. Mahama, the statement said, will share with his audience his ideas and insights on the key economic and governance reforms required for economic stability and prosperity across Africa.

The party noted that as part of the visit, the team together with the former President will hold a meeting with the UK/Ireland Chapter of the NDC.

