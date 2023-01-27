The National Peace Council says it is hopeful that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will return to the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The NDC has consistently been absent from meetings of IPAC due to what it describes as the hostile attitude of the Electoral Commission (EC).

But the Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution Committee of the National Peace Council Joana Adzoa Opare says the council is continually engaging the party to return.

“The National Peace Council seeks to promote the collectiveness in addressing any unforeseen or foreseen challenges that will enable full participation of all political parties in the Inter Party Advisory Committee meetings, particularly for the NDC to work towards return to IPAC. And we all know how very important this is,” the Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution Committee of the National Peace Council urged the NDC during a meeting with leaders of various political parties on January 26, 2023.

Madam Joana assured that the National Peace Council will continue to create a platform of engagements between the various political parties towards sustainable peace in the country.

“It is the conviction that the National Peace Council will create a platform for fraternising continuous engagements and discuss objectively strategic means of strengthening relationships among the political parties towards sustainable peace of Ghana,” Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution Committee of the National Peace Council said.