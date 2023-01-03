Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Volta Region, Mr. Makafui Kofi Woanya has called on the press in Ghana to help guard the peace being enjoyed in Ghana in their reportage.

Mr. woanya in an address to the press at a soirée in Ho said “some persons including a section of the media have made statements and pronouncements that seek to undermine the peace and stability of our dear nation. Those who are not familiar with the history of this country can toy with such dangerous ideas”.

He added that “there is no known better alternative to the democracy Ghana currently practice”.

“I want to remind the press that in the event of any upheaval, the press will be the first casualty ” Mr. Woanya added and urged media practitioners in the Volta Region and all of Ghana to help preserve Ghana’s known peaceful democracy.

Mr. Woanya further noted that the NPP has gone through its internal political processes without incidents and is “battle ready.

He noted that he and his team who were recently trusted with the mandate to steer the affairs of the party for another term are ready for 2024 and will give the NDC a “fair and stiff contest”.