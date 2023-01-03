The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admonished Ghanaian youth to decline offers by politicians and political parties which intend to use them to foment trouble, especially during elections.

He said the youth must constantly engage in activities that will promote peace and stability in their communities and refrain from acts that could have negative consequences on their future.

“The youth are agents of development in their various communities and should resist any attempt to be engaged in political hooliganism which can result in unpleasant consequences in the future.”

“It is by this that His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urges the youth to take advantage of the educational trust fund to enhance their knowledge to become useful citizens in the communities and Ghana as a whole.”