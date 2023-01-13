A lecturer with the Department Of Social Works at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kingsley Saah Tout Mort, has admonished parents to take the upbringing of their children seriously.

His comment comes on the back of a viral video in which some 8 female students of the Chiana Senior High School were captured making disparaging comments against President Akufo-Addo and their subsequent dismissal by the Ghana Education Service.

But President Akufo-Addo has intervened and asked that alternative disciplinary action be considered against the Chiana SHS students.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Kingsley Saah Tout Mort described the conduct of the students as unacceptable, stressing that parents should be able to raise their children to conform to norms of the society in spite of economic challenges.

“Parenting or upbringing plays a very important role in this matter. Parental neglect has become an issue in our economic context. If you agree to be a parent, then is a responsibility to bring up the child very well. So that the child is well-behaved and is able to conform to norms, values of every given society,” Dr. Mort.