The Church of England says it will spend £100m ($121.6m) over the next nine years on “communities affected by historic slavery”.

The announcement comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury apologised last year, following research which showed that the Church of England’s investment fund had links to the slave trade.

The £100m would be in a new investment fund that would hopefully “grow over time, reinvesting returns to enable it to have a positive legacy that will exist in perpetuity”, the Church of England said in its latest statement