An Accra High court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the residential policy decision by the University of Ghana (UG).

This was after some frustrated students of the Commonwealth Hall of UG on Friday January 6, 2023, filed a lawsuit against the university for directing residing students to seek accommodation outside the campus.

There seems to be a perennial housing problem at UG as some freshmen always have to rent outside campus during reopening periods.

UG on October 26, 2022, asked the continuing students of the Commonwealth Hall to find accommodation outside campus.

“All continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to these halls, or to any of the traditional halls. They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels.

“Beginning from the 2022/2023 academic year, only Level 100 and graduate students (Masters and PhD level) will be assigned to Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls. Subsequently, undergraduate students will vacate the halls at the end of Level 100 and may secure accommodation in the private hostels from Level 200 until completion,” UG management said.

But the court in its ruling on the matter said the status quo must be maintained as it used to be before UG’s instruction on October 26, 2022.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Defendant herein is hereby restrained either by itself or its officers, assigns, privies, agents, workmen or anybody working under the Defendant’s instructions from going ahead to implement the decision of the Defendant, dated 26th October 2022 in respect of the residential policy decision affecting continuing students of Commonwealth Hall, University of Ghana. The status quo must be maintained, as it used to be before the 26th October 2022 decision was taken”.

Read here the interlocutory injunction

Below is UG’s full arrangements for students’ residence from 2022/2023 academic year