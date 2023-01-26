The former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has been directed to open his defence in a criminal case he is facing at the High Court.

This follows the rejection of an application of no case filed by lawyers of the NDC stalwart.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and one Anthony Kwaku Boahen are on trial for counts of conspiracy to cause harm contrary to sections 23(1) and 69 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has also been charged on two counts with the offence of assault on a public officer contrary to section 205(a) of the criminal offences Act.

The two accused persons were arraigned in 2019 after a leaked audio tape linked to them went viral. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is alleged to have outlined a road map for alleged activities aimed at causing mayhem.

The prosecution in making its case called three witnesses to give evidence towards proving the charges.

On November 24, 2022, however, lawyers for the accused persons filed a submission of no case praying the court to acquit and discharge the accused persons. But the court after considering the arguments dismissed the application.

According to Justice Samuel Asiedu sitting as an additional high court judge, ‘the court is satisfied that given the evidence before it, it is fit and proper that the accused persons be called to enter upon their defence.’

The two are, therefore, expected to open their defence at the next adjourned date.