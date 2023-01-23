Datamaker Ghana Limited, a licensed Ghana Free Zones Enterprise, headquartered in Korea (Datamaker, CEO: Enoch Lee) released its plans to equip over 500 Ghanaian youth with Artificial Intelligence (AI) related ICT Skills this year.

Datamaker in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) under a five-year (2021-2025) Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) Program runs the Scholarship training programs aimed at further deepening KOICA’s resolve to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and descent work for all.

In a recent statement, the CEO Enoch Lee heightened the role artificial intelligence plays in today’s world and recommended young people in Ghana to take opportunity of the Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training Scholarships as a step towards successful careers in the field of AI.

In a recent interview, Richard Narh the Training Facilitator intimated that the Scholarship training program is expected to benefit over 2500 Ghanaian youth by the year 2025. He disclosed that since its inception in 2021, the program has equipped over 300 Ghanaian youth with AI related ICT skills and decent job opportunities. The scholarship awards cover tuition and other related expenses. He announced that applications for this year’s program open this February 2023 and urged interested young people to apply via https://forms.gle/oBGUmL5w2Ds4hxCw9 or contact the Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training Centre at #N4 Madina SDA Junction, 0549692225, info.gh@datamaker.io, Accra-Ghana, https://www.datamaker.io/.