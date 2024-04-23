Datamaker Ghana Limited, a data annotation firm with its headquarters based in South Korea plans to expand its training programmes by introducing online modules starting May 2024.

The Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training programme has equipped over 500 Ghanaian youth with ICT Training scholarships since its inception in 2021.

The maiden online ICT Scholarship training programme will be conducted by Datamaker in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency as part of a five-year (2021~2025) Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) Programme.

The training programme tailored for underprivileged Ghanaian youth, aligns with the Korean government’s commitment to advancing inclusive, high-quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all, while fostering sustainable, inclusive economic growth and ensuring full and productive employment for all.

As part of the programme’s goal to equip more underprivilege youth people in Ghana, eligibility for these scholarship opportunities is opened to all underprivileged youth with poor/low educational backgrounds and without any prior experience in ICT to receive training in Information and Computer Technology and AI-related skills and compete effectively on the job market.

The Training curriculum covers specialised skills in computer hardware, software applications, and AI-related annotation tools and has prepared several underprivileged youths for ICT and AI related jobs.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Datamaker Ghana Limited, Enoch Lee in a statement on Tuesday, April 23, explained that this move is part of the company’s efforts to adapt to the changing landscape of education and professional development and make training available to more underprivileged youth by offering participants a unique opportunity to engage with innovative knowledge and skills from the comfort of their own homes or offices.

At a recent graduation ceremony, beneficiaries shared on the impact of the Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training programme on their careers and livelihoods.

Mr Eric Kwasi Adu, a recent beneficiary, narrated how he dropped out of school after graduating from Junior High School in the Western Region due to financial constraints.

He moved to Accra to seek greener pastures, but could only secure a job as a shop attendant, cleaner and night security guard due to his low level of education.

Without any prior knowledge in ICT, he secured an ICT Training scholarship at the Datamaker-KOICA IBS ICT training center. Today, he has successfully graduated from the training programme and is fully equipped with top notch ICT and AI related skills.

He praised datamaker and KOICA for the conducive training environment and the chance to practice everything that he studied.

Another beneficiary from the just attended training Programme, Miss Victoria Agbewale during an interview had this to say about Datamaker: “During my time at datamaker, I was fortunate to be trained by some of the brightest minds in the field of technology.

“I gained valuable knowledge and hands-on experience with cutting-edged concepts, while collaborating with like-minded peers who shared my passion. At the end of the training, I was able to dive into the world of AI and developed my skills.

“The supportive and friendly environment at datamaker has enabled me to step out of my comfort zone and challenge myself. Looking forward, I am excited about the endless possibilities in the technology world that was introduced to me by datamaker. I am now confident that I can pursue a career in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital