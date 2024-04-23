Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has declared that the decision to publish a load-shedding timetable rests with the Energy Minister.

He emphasised that only the energy minister has the authority to order the publication, as he oversees the generation. He added that a load-shedding timetable can be implemented.

“To publish the rationing of the power, nobody can do it except the Minister of Energy because he is seeing the generation and they [ECG] are looking at the utilization. So, they can look at it and say that in this particular area, this is how it should be done.

“But it is something which can be done because it is what you have and what you have to use and the spread it,” the Senior Presidential Advisor said on the sidelines of a forum on open government partnerships and construction sector transparency in Accra, on Tuesday, April 23.

Dr Opoku Prempeh has dismissed requests for a timetable, contending that the country is not undergoing power outages.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has reassured that the government is actively taking measures to address the ongoing sporadic power outages.

Afenyo-Markin expressed his trust in the government’s ability to effectively handle and resolve the situation. He referenced previous occasions when similar issues were successfully tackled after the administration took office.

Addressing journalists in Accra on Friday, April 19, the Effutu MP highlighted the government’s history of maintaining a steady power supply, even in the face of difficult circumstances.

For several months, Ghana has been grappling with ‘Dumsor’, leading to businesses expressing concerns over its negative impacts.

