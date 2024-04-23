The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ashanti West Region, has uncovered 74 illegal connections during the first quarter of 2024.

The illegal connections were discovered during day and night monitoring exercise which saw the Revenue Protection team visit hotels, households, hostels, cold stores, restaurants and some institutions to fish out customers who had connected to the national grid illegally and using power for free.

The exercise which also saw the team check the integrity of meters recouped an amount of GH Cedis 598,666 from the 74 illegal connections.

This exercise forms part of the power distribution company’s initiative to reduce power theft across its operational areas and gather enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply chain in the country.

Speaking to the media, General Manager Ashanti West Region of ECG, Mr Maxwell Dapaah, indicated that the initiative is in line with the company’s objective of curtailing power theft in the country.

He added that the exercise which was conducted in the power distribution company’s operational areas like Santase Apre, Ahodwo, Abuakwa, Offinso, Kronum, Sokoban, Patase, and Kwadaso was to audit the electricity connections, check the integrity of meters and service cables used by customers.

Some 74 customers were identified to be using power illegally during the exercise and were surcharged accordingly for power theft.

Mr Dapaah stated that “some of the illegalities uncovered during this exercise include meter bypass, unauthorized and direct connections and meter tampering.”

He bemoaned the replicate effects of illegal connections on the revenue mobilisation of the company adding it cripples the company’s efforts to embark on projects aimed at enhancing service delivery, that will inure to the benefit of customers.

“As a company, we have to pay our suppliers like GRIDCO, VRA and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) when we purchase power from them to distribute to our cherished customers, hence consuming power illegally prevents the company from getting money to pay these key players in the electricity supply chain,” he added.

“When people connect to the national grid illegally, it overloads our transformers and leads to low voltage and interruption of power supply to our cherished customers”, he further stated.

He therefore cautioned the general public to desist from illegal connections, which is a criminal act and liable to prosecution, according to Executive Instrument (EI) 38 of the Appointment of Public Prosecution Instrument (2010).

He detailed that illegal connection is a very dangerous act that can cause fire outbreaks and the loss of life through electrocution.

Mr. Dapaah entreated the public to partner with ECG in its fight against illegal connection by reporting people who engage in such acts to the nearest ECG office or call the national task force via telephone number 0551444011.

“There is a 6% commission of any amount we recoup as an incentive for anyone who gives us reliable information to unearth any illegality,” he said.

He admonished customers to visit the ECG Office anytime they identify a problem with their meter instead of tampering with it or engaging third party electricians.

Mr. Dapaah advised customers to prioritize the payment of bills and purchasing prepaid as it is a patriotic act to pay for electricity consumed instead of engaging in illegal connections.

The Ashanti West Region has eight (8) operational districts namely: Abuakwa, Adum, Ahinsan, Bibiani, Danyame, Kokoben, Offinso and Suame Districts.

