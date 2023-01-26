The Member of Parliament for the Asawase constituency and outgoing Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has called has urged his colleague MPs to reject any attempts to create division amongst them.

Muntaka said this at a press conference on the back of the change in the leadership of the Minority in Parliament.

Muntaka is not happy with the supposed lack of consultation on the part of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress prior to the announcement.

“Most of our colleagues are being drawn into attempts to divide us, we should be very careful because we have a party that must win the 2024 elections, and it is not about the Haruna Iddrisu-led administration neither is it about those that have been mentioned to take over. It is about principle and if that principle is ignored and just a few individuals act without the party’s structures, then we are all in danger,” he said at t a press conference on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Parliament.

“When we win the election, is that how decisions are going to be made? I don’t think that is how we will want things to be done. The party’s constitution also mandates us to adhere to democratic principles at all times. It is only fair that we make these complaints because we want to keep the principles.”

Mr. Muntaka further intimated that he wouldn’t have had any issue with the decision if it was properly handled and gone through all the party structures required of such decisions.

“I can assure you that if this decision is taken through our caucuses, I will support it 100 percent and support whoever is appointed to take over.”

The NDC earlier this week replaced Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.