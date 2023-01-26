The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency and former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has advised the new minority leadership to be patient and allow consultations to be held before they assume their roles.

Dr Ato Forson on Thursday promised to do everything within his power to unite the caucus before he eventually assumes his position on February 7 when Parliament resumes from recess.

But addressing the press on Thursday, Muntaka Mubarak said the new leadership should be patient and allow consultations to take place between the minority caucus and the party executives.

Muntaka also revealed that discussions between the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and newly appointed Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson were not fruitful.

His comment contradicts claims by Dr Ato Forson who said on Thursday that he had held fruitful discussions with his former leader following his appointment by the party.

According to Muntaka, the Tamale South MP was “irritated” during the said meeting and outlined certain measures that needed to be taken which Muntaka claims were ignored by the MP for Ajumako-Enyam-Essiam.

“I can tell you that the meeting was not fruitful. He mentioned some measures that they had to take, but that was not done. I can tell you that he was irritated at the meeting,” Muntaka said during a press conference on Thursday.

He also admonished the new leadership not to be in a hurry to assume their position but rather ensure that the necessary consultations are held between the NDC and the Minority caucus.

Some NDC MPs have petitioned the party leadership over recent changes on their front bench in the lawmaking house.

The legislators believe the reshuffling is premature and does not augur well for the opposition party going into the next elections given the lack of consultation.

Addressing the media on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the behest of the NDC parliamentarians, MP for Zebilla East and former Majority Leader, Cletus Apul Avoka stressed that only a decision arrived at after broad deliberations will be accepted.

“The basis for our prayer is that the party suspends the reshuffling as indicated by the General Secretary until such a time that a holistic meeting of stakeholders with consultations before a decision is taken.”

“It is on this backdrop that the national executives of the party a few weeks ago decided that all appointees in the party and parliament should remain in office after we conclude the parliamentary and presidential primaries. We are therefore surprised that the reshuffling is reaching the caucus in Parliament. We think that this is premature.”