The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will engage members of the minority caucus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to address outstanding grievances of the group.

There has been a division among members of the group following a reshuffle of its leadership by the national executives of the National Democratic Congress NDC.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with leadership of the NDC, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson assured of a collaboration with the former leaders of the caucus to deliver on their mandate in Parliament.

“We have just come out of a very successful meeting with the leadership of the party. We are going to deliver on our mandate. ”

“And as has been agreed with the leadership of the party, there will be series of activities that will be undertaken beginning from today. We will have our maiden meeting with our leadership and the party leadership on Tuesday,” he added.

The NDC earlier this week replaced Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Several NDC MPs including MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine, and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed later described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying, after they claimed they were not consulted prior to the change.

Some 44 MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party. The 44 members believe the decision by the party is unfair and unpopular.

However, some 77 MPs have also reportedly signed a different petition to endorse the decision of the party.