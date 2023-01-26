In the aftermath of the betPawa Ghana Premier League missing out on a place among the top ranked men’s football leagues in the world, there is more misery for Ghana’s club football fraternity.

This is down to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) not featuring any Ghanaian club in its 2022 rankings.

Out of 499 places, Ghanaian behemoths Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak missed out on a place in the rankings.

Both clubs made runs in continental competitions but got eliminated early from the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

The rankings are based on club performances in the period between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Palmeiras topped the rankings just as the Brazilian league topped the football league rankings.

European clubs picked up the remaining spots in the top 10 with Egyptian side Al-Ahly ranked 17th as the best club from Africa.

Wydad Casablanca of Morocco ranks 49th in the world with Egyptian side Zamalek ranked 92nd, Algerian side CR Belouizdad ranked 72nd and Pyramids FC of Egypt ranked 85th in the world to round up the top five clubs in Africa.

Petro Luanda, Simba SC, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al-Hilal Omdurman and ES Setif make up the rest of Africa’s top 10 ranked teams.