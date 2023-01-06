Government has described as illegal, monies paid by parents for the upkeep of their children and wards in the Senior High Schools (SHSs).

His comment comes on the back of concerns raised by some parents about demands by school authorities for payment of food and stationery fees for students.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, advised parents not to pay any fees to any school management.

He assured to fish out the heads of the institutions which are charging the supposed illegal fees.

“We all know the financial policies that underpin education in Ghana here, especially at the basic level. At no point should any parent or student pay money to any school, especially when it comes to feeding fees. The government’s policy is very clear that, as part of measures to expand access to our education, of course with the ultimate view of accessing socio-economic transformation, at no point should any parent pay money, the more reasons why government elected to remove that barrier. If we get to know the name of the institutions, quickly, we will find out from the headmaster/mistress to understand what’s going on. But under no circumstances should such payments be made,” the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education said.