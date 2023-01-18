On this edition of Citi FM and Citi TV’s Effective Living Series, the Managing Partner of Five Six Five Limited, Maame Ekua Gaisey entreated Ghanaians to develop themselves to stay relevant in the job market.

Maame Ekua indicated that people will fall off the radar if they fail to develop themselves in 2023 as well as in the subsequent years.

The Growth Partner recalled that organisations, individuals and products that were relevant ten [10] years ago have all lost their relevance.

Speaking on the topic ‘Personal Development for Career Advancement’, with Bernard Avle, the Managing Partner of Five Six Five Limited, listed some points to consider to help one to stay relevant at the workplace.

Agility/adaptability: The world is a constantly changing environment, you need to adapt to the newness, or else people will leave you behind. You should be able to adapt to new things to help your career. Be quick to adapt to new things and move ahead. Move away from the straight-jacket way of doing things.

Problem Creation: The workplace is looking for people who can actually create problems and analytically think through and procure solutions for companies. You make money by solving problems for organisations and individuals. Problem creation is now a skill because the world has now moved beyond problem-solving, we are in the era of problem-solving. People should be able to create problems to make them solution oriented.

Teamwork/collaboration: You need to bring people with different skills together and lead them. Learn to work with people, don’t always work in isolation. Your skill should bring solutions during teamwork.

Strategic thinking: Be curious about your environment, ask enough questions to know the benefits you are benefitting from the resources you have invested.

The other points she mentioned that can help one grow in the work place include: