Eight pupils from the Atikagome Community in the Sene East District of the Bono East region lost their lives when a boat they were travelling on to school capsized on the Volta Lake.

The eight were among 20 pupils who were travelling from Atikagome to Wayokope when the incident occurred midway into the journey.

The Sene East Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ibrahim Wudonyim speaking to Citi News on the incident said the information about the tragedy came to them late.

Mr Wudonyim said the incident happened in a small fishing community where the only school in the area is located.