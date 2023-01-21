Ghana is leading Anglophone West Africa scoring 66.0% in the 2022 digital competitiveness index, according to Digital Foundation Africa’s survey

According to the survey, Ghana topped other African states including Cote D’Iovire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger amongst others, by implementing good policies to enhance its digital sectors.

The second country in line is Carbo Verde with 65.5%, followed by Nigeria which ranked third with 65.0%.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania were ranked the worst digital competitive West African states.

A statement issued by Digital Foundation Africa said, “The Index measures, access and rank which of the West Africans states is implementing, adopting while using good policies among other uses of digital services while mapping the growth of its digital development sectors for socio-economic transformations”.

“Using about 10 variables from Mobile Money & Online transactions to Digital Infrastructure & Policy

implementation in this maiden observatory study, Ghana leads the Anglophone West Africa while

Cote d’Ivoire the digital competitive Francophone West Africa with Cabo Verde leading Lusophone

West Africa as the most digital competitive country whereas Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania are

the worst digital competitive west African states”.

Digital Foundation Africa assured to engage governments and other stakeholders in various countries to help in the direction and future of their digital sectors.

“The Ranking would guide ECOWAS states in their approach in the implementation and development

of the digital sector hence translating into how citizens transact and use digital in their daily lives.

After the release of the index, activities will be held to engage governments and other stakeholders

per country to help in the direction and future of the digital sector,” the statement assured.

